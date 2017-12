BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec And Qiagen Reached A Settlement In Lawsuit

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc:

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - CO, QIAGEN REACHED A SETTLEMENT IN LAWSUIT IN U.S. COURT ALLEGING PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN RELATION TO QIAGEN‘S PRODUCTS

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ALL PENDING CLAIMS BETWEEN OXFORD, QIAGEN AND CO-DEFENDANTS HAVE BEEN RESOLVED

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - CO GRANTED QIAGEN ROYALTY-FREE, NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE THAT EXTENDS TO ALL CURRENT AND FUTURE CUSTOMERS OF QIAGEN‘S PRODUCTS

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - PATENT INFRINGEMENT IS IN RELATION TO QIAGEN‘S QUANTIFERON-TB GOLD AND QUANTIFERON-TB GOLD PLUS PRODUCTS

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - OXFORD GRANTED QIAGEN A ROYALTY-FREE, NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE IN EXCHANGE FOR A ONE-TIME, LUMP-SUM PAYMENT OF $27.5 MILLION