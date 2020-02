BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Announces New Data On The Utility Of T-Spot.CMV In Kidney And Stem Cell Transplant

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global PLC:

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES NEW DATA ON THE UTILITY OF T-SPOT®.CMV IN KIDNEY AND STEM CELL TRANSPLANT

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - T-SPOT.CMV PROVIDES CLEAR STRATIFICATION OF PATIENTS FOR PROBABILITY OF CMV INFECTION

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - PRE-TRANSPLANT TESTING WITH T-SPOT.CMV IDENTIFIES KIDNEY TRANSPLANTS AT HIGH RISK OF DEVELOPING CMV INFECTION

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - PATIENTS WITH A LOW RESPONSE IN T-SPOT.CMV TEST WERE AT INCREASED RISK FOR CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT CMV INFECTION

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - T-SPOT.CMV TEST RESULT WAS A SIGNIFICANT AND INDEPENDENT PREDICTOR OF CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT CMV INFECTION

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL - PATIENTS WITH LOW RESPONSE IN T-SPOT.CMV TEST AND CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT CMV HAD HIGHEST ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY