Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Oxford Immunotec announces update in patent infringement litigation

* Says ‍court denied company’s motion​

* Says ‍court further noted that if co “prevails at trial, it is likely that infringing aspects of qft plus will be permanently enjoined”​

* Says ‍court believed company was not likely to suffer irreparable harm from qft-plus during few months remaining before trial​