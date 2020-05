Oxford Immunotec Global PLC:

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 REVENUE $13.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $13.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WE ARE NOT PROVIDING ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* EXPECT Q2 REVENUES TO FALL BETWEEN $5 TO $6 MILLION, DUE TO CONTINUING IMPACT OF COVID-19 GLOBALLY

* ANTICIPATE Q2 BEING LOWEST QUARTER OF YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: