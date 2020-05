May 5 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global PLC:

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - Q1 REVENUE OF $13.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 6% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD, DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN CHINA

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - ENDED QUARTER WITH $166 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: