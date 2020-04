BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Global Revenues For Q1 Were Near High End Of Our Q1 Guidance Range, Which Was $10.7 Million To $14.1 Million

April 3 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global PLC:

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - REVENUES FOR Q1 WERE NEAR HIGH END OF OUR Q1 GUIDANCE RANGE, WHICH WAS $10.7 MILLION TO $14.1 MILLION

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - SINCE 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE WAS PROVIDED ON MARCH 2, HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TESTING DEMAND IN ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - WITHDRAWING OUR PREVIOUSLY STATED 2020 FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC - WE HAVE APPROXIMATELY $165 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT OUR OPERATIONS