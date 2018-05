BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.40

May 1 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global PLC:

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $21.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $21 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC - UNITED STATES REVENUE WAS $13.4 MILLION IN THE QUARTER , A 1% DECREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 50.4%, A DECREASE OF 80 BASIS POINTS FROM GROSS MARGIN OF 51.2% IN Q1 2017

* OXFORD IMMUNOTEC - FOR 2018, CO NOW EXPECTS REVENUE OF $112 MILLION -$115 MILLION, REPRESENTING 9% - 12% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH AS REPORTED

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $112.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: