BRIEF-Oxford Industries Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $1.41 From Continuing Operations

March 28 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc:

* OXFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $265 MILLION TO $275 MILLION

* Q4 SALES $293.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $293.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 TO $1.25

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11 TO $1.21 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.15 AND $1.25

* FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* INVENTORY DECREASED 11% TO $126.8 MILLION AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 FROM $142.2 MILLION AT END OF Q4 OF FISCAL 2016

* OXFORD INDUSTRIES - BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47, REVENUE VIEW $286.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.59, REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BILLION AND $1.14 BILLION