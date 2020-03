March 18 (Reuters) - Oxford Instruments PLC:

* SEVERE DISRUPTION AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 HAS IMPACTED CUSTOMERS

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR FY OF BETWEEN £47M TO £50M

* EXPECT CURRENT EVENTS TO ADVERSELY IMPACT TRADING DURING H1 OF FY 2020/21

* GROUP HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDITY, WITH NET CASH OF OVER £50M