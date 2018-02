BRIEF-Oxford Metrics Says Trading Slightly Ahead Of Market Expectations For Full Year

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oxford Metrics Plc:

* ‍GROUP IS TRADING SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS AT THIS STAGE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2018​

* ‍CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS AGAINST 5 -YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN ANNOUNCED IN 2016, TO DOUBLE PROFITS AND TRIPLE RECURRING REVENUE OVER FIVE-YEAR TIMEFRAME​

* ‍GROUP CONTINUES TO BE SECOND HALF WEIGHTED IN TERMS OF REVENUE AND REMAINS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG PIPELINES BUILDING ACROSS BUSINESS​

* ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GROUP‘S PROSPECTS FOR YEAR.​

* ‍RETIREMENT FROM BOARD OF GROUP FOUNDER AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DR JULIAN MORRIS​