Feb 10 (Reuters) - Oxford University :

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS DRUG TRIAL THAT COULD IMPROVE RESPIRATORY RECOVERY FROM COVID-19 NOW UNDERWAY

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY -CLINICAL TRIAL COMMENCED THIS WEEK TO TEST IF DRUG ALMITRINE CAN HELP PEOPLE SERIOUSLY ILL WITH COVID-19 TO RECOVER FROM DISEASE

* OXFORD-ALMITRINE TO BE ADMINISTERED ORALLY OVER 7-DAY PERIOD TO DETERMINE ITS EFFECTIVENESS IN REDUCING NEED FOR OTHER FORMS OF VENTILATORY SUPPORT