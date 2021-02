BRIEF-Oxford Says Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against UK B.1.1.7 'Kent' Strain

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oxford University:

* OXFORD VACCINE EFFECTIVE AGAINST MAJOR B.1.1.7 ‘KENT’ CORONAVIRUS STRAIN CIRCULATING IN UK

* PREPRINT OF ONGOING WORK TO ASSESS EFFECTIVENESS OF ITS VACCINE SHOWS VACCINE HAS SIMILAR EFFICACY AGAINST B.1.1.7 ‘KENT’ CORONAVIRUS STRAIN

* RESEARCHERS WHO DEVELOPED CHADOX1-NCOV 19 VACCINE HAVE FOUND THAT IT REMAINS EFFECTIVE AGAINST ONE OF NEW VARIANTS OF DISEASE

* DATA FROM TRIALS OF CHADOX1 VACCINE IN UK INDICATE VACCINE ALSO PROTECTS AGAINST NOVEL VARIANT, B.1.1.7

* BETWEEN 1 OCT-JAN 14, RESEARCHERS USED SWABS TAKEN FROM VOLUNTEERS WITH SYMPTOMATIC & ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTION ENROLLED IN PHASE II/III STUDY

* VACCINE RESEARCHERS ARE ALREADY LOOKING AT WAYS TO MODIFY EXISTING VACCINES QUICKLY AND SIMPLY TO PROTECT AGAINST NEW VARIANTS

* WORKING WITH ASTRAZENECA TO OPTIMISE PIPELINE REQUIRED FOR A STRAIN CHANGE SHOULD ONE BECOME NECESSARY

* PROTECTION AGAINST SYMPTOMATIC INFECTION SIMILAR DESPITE LOWER NEUTRALISING ANTIBODY TITRES IN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS AGAINST B.1.1.7 VARIANT THAN 'VICTORIA' STRAIN OF VIRUS