Oct 29 (Reuters) - The University Of Oxford:

* OXFORD TO TRIAL NEW COVID-19 TEST FOR INDIVIDUALS WITHOUT SYMPTOMS

* OXFORD- TO TAKE PART IN NEW PILOT SCHEME TO ASSESS USE OF LATERAL FLOW TESTS (LFTS), NEW COVID-19 TEST TO IDENTIFY ASYMPTOMATIC INDIVIDUALS WITH VIRUS Source text: (bit.ly/3kGKVBw)