BRIEF-Oxford University And Oracle Partner To Speed Identification Of COVID-19 Variants

May 16 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp:

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY AND ORACLE PARTNER TO SPEED IDENTIFICATION OF COVID-19 VARIANTS

* ORACLE - PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE GLOBAL GENOMIC SEQUENCING AND EXAMINATION THROUGH A SPECIALIST PLATFORM DEVELOPED ON ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE

* PLATFORM DEVELOPED ON ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE WILL HELP MITIGATE IMPACT OF POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS COVID-19 VARIANTS

* PLATFORM WILL BE FREE FOR RESEARCHERS AND NON-PROFITS TO USE WORLDWIDE