BRIEF-Oxford University Says T-Cell 'Training Grounds' Behind Robust Immune System Response Seen In Adenovirus Vaccines

July 16 (Reuters) - Oxford University:

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY - T-CELL ‘TRAINING GROUNDS’ BEHIND ROBUST IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONSE SEEN IN ADENOVIRUS VACCINES

* OXFORD - RESEARCHERS SHOW ADENOVIRUS VECTORS CAN TARGET STROMAL CELLS IN TISSUES SUCH AS LUNG – GENERATING ANTIGEN ‘DEPOTS’ IN THE CELLS

* OXFORD-RESEARCHERS INVESTIGATED OTHER MECHANISMS WHICH MAY EXPLAIN EFFICACY OF ADENOVIRUS VECTORS, INCLUDING KEY MESSENGER INVOLVED IN SIGNALLING TO T CELLS