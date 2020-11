BRIEF-Oxford University Says Viruses Shown To Evolve As A Result Of Different Immune Responses In Different Ethnic Populations

Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS VIRUSES SHOWN TO EVOLVE AS A RESULT OF DIFFERENT IMMUNE RESPONSES IN DIFFERENT ETHNIC POPULATIONS

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS DIFFERENCES IN THE CELLULAR IMMUNE SYSTEM IN DIFFERENT HUMAN POPULATIONS ARE NOW KNOWN TO INFLUENCE A VIRUS’S EVOLUTION

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS A VIRUS WILL ADAPT AND MAY ULTIMATELY FORM SUBTYPES TO ESCAPE COMMON ANTIVIRAL IMMUNE RESPONSES

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY-OXFORD PROFESSOR, COLLABORATORS SHOWED STRONG LINK BETWEEN ETHNIC DIVERSITY IN AFRICAN COUNTRIES AND DIVERSITY OF HIV-1 P24GAG AND HIV-1 SUBTYPES