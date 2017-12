Dec 26 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd:

* ‍UNIT OXLEY AMETHYST PTE. LTD. TO BUY PROPERTIES FROM OWEN PRIVATE LIMITED FOR S$38 MILLION​

* ‍PURCHASE NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE OF CO FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​