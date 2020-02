BRIEF-Oxurion Announces Positive Topline Data From Phase 1 Study Evaluating Thr-687 For Treatment Of DME

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Oxurion NV:

* OXURION- PRESENTATION OF POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 1 STUDY EVALUATING THR-687 FOR TREATMENT OF DME

* TOPLINE DATA FROM TRIAL SHOWED THAT THR-687 WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND SAFE WITH NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES

* NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED AT ANY OF DOSES EVALUATED IN STUDY

* PHASE 2 STUDY WITH THR-687 IN TREATMENT NAÏVE DME PATIENTS TO START IN H2 2020

* OXURION- PHASE 1 STUDY EVALUATED SAFETY OF SINGLE INTRAVITREAL INJECTION OF 3 INCREASING DOSES OF THR FOR DME TREATMENT