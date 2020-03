BRIEF-Oxurion FY Gross Profit Down At 1.7 Million Euros

March 12 (Reuters) - OXURION NV:

* OXURION NV BUSINESS UPDATE - FY 2019

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 STUDY EVALUATING THR-149 (PLASMA KALLIKREIN INHIBITOR) FOR TREATMENT OF DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA (DME)

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 STUDY EVALUATING THR-687 (INTEGRIN ANTAGONIST) FOR TREATMENT OF DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA (DME)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO-DATE, WE HAVE SEEN LITTLE OR NO IMPACT ON OUR DAILY OPERATIONS, INCLUDING OUR INTERACTIONS WITH INVESTIGATORS, INVESTOR COMMUNITY OR OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

* TOTAL CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT €52.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.9 MILLION IN 2019 COMPARED TO EUR 5.3 MILLION IN 2018.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE REMAIN ON TRACK IN ALL AREAS, PARTICULARLY REGARDING OUR PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL STUDY PLANNING, INCLUDING OUR ANTICIPATED UPCOMING PHASE 2 STUDIES

* GROUP REPORTED A GROSS PROFIT OF EUR 1.7 MILLION IN 2019. THIS COMPARES TO A GROSS PROFIT OF EUR 2.0 MILLION IN 2018.

* 2019 DILUTED EPS ARE NEGATIVE EUR 1.36 COMPARED TO NEGATIVE DILUTED EPS OF EUR 1.01 IN 2018

* REPORTED NET LOSS FOR 2019 WAS EUR 52.1 MILLION. THIS COMPARES TO A NET LOSS OF EUR 38.7 MILLION IN 2018

* GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR JETREA®SIGNED WITH INCEPTUA GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)