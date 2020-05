BRIEF-Oxurion Says Cash Position At End Of March 2020 Was 43.8 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - OXURION NV:

* BUSINESS UPDATE - Q1 2020

* AT END OF MARCH 2020, OXURION HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS OF EUR 43.8 MILLION

* PHASE 2 STUDY WITH THR-149 IN DME IS NOW EXPECTED TO START H2 2020, OR AS SOON AS COVID-19 RELATED SAFETY CONSIDERATIONS ALLOW

* POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE 1 STUDY EVALUATING THR-687 (PAN-RGD INTEGRIN ANTAGONIST) FOR TREATMENT OF DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA (DME)

* WE ARE PREPARING A PHASE 2 STUDY WITH THR-687 WHICH IS EXPECTED TO START IN H1 2021

* WE DELAYED START OF OUR PLANNED PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING MULTIPLE DOSES OF THR-149 IN PATIENTS WITH DME DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC - CEO