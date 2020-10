Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* OXYCONTIN MAKER PURDUE PHARMA WILL PLEAD GUILTY TO THREE FEDERAL CRIMINAL CHARGES AS PART OF A SETTLEMENT OF MORE THAN $8 BILLION - AP

* PURDUE PHARMA WILL PLEAD GUILTY TO CHARGES INCLUDING CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD U.S. AND VIOLATING FEDERAL ANTI-KICKBACK LAWS - AP Source text: bit.ly/35hv2v3