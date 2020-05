BRIEF-Oyster Point Pharma Reports Positive Results In Trial Of OC-01 Nasal Spray

May 11 (Reuters) - Oyster Point Pharma Inc:

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS IN ONSET-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL OF OC-01 NASAL SPRAY FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF DRY EYE DISEASE

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA INC - ONSET-2 MET PRESPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN BOTH DOSES TESTED

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA INC - KEY SECONDARY SYMPTOM ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN 1.2 MG/ML DOSE GROUP

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA INC - NDA SUBMISSION PLANNED FOR 2H 2020

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA INC - OVERALL SAFETY PROFILE OF OC-01 NASAL SPRAY WAS FOUND TO BE CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR DATA WITHOUT ANY NEW SAFETY SIGNALS