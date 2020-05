BRIEF-Oyster Point Pharma Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Oyster Point Pharma Inc:

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.77

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA - POSITIVE RESULTS IN ONSET-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL OF OC-01 NASAL SPRAY

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA - ONSET-2 DATA ENABLES NDA SUBMISSION IN 2H 2020

* OYSTER POINT PHARMA - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $128.6 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* ONSET-2 PHASE 3 STUDY MET PRESPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN BOTH DOSES TESTED

* ONSET-2 PHASE 3 STUDY MET KEY SECONDARY SYMPTOM ENDPOINTS IN 1.2 MG/ML DOSE GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: