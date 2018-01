BRIEF-Oyu Tolgoi declares force majeure due to Chinese border blockade and protest

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* OYU TOLGOI DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO CHINESE BORDER BLOCKADE AND PROTEST

* SAFE AND NORMAL MINE OPERATIONS, INCLUDING UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT, HAVE BEEN MAINTAINED, NO PRODUCTION IMPACT IS EXPECTED​

* OYU TOLGOI IS ACTIVELY MONITORING SITUATION AND ENGAGING WITH RELEVANT GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO UNDERSTAND PROGRESS OF DISCUSSIONS​