BRIEF-Oyu Tolgoi Receives Information Request From Mongolian Anti-Corruption Authority

March 13 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* OYU TOLGOI RECEIVES INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI

* TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - ‍ THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION​