BRIEF-Ozner Water International Holding Sees FY Net Loss To Reach About Rmb900 Mln

June 15 (Reuters) - Ozner Water International Holding Ltd :

* OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD SEES NET LOSS FOR YEAR TO REACH ABOUT RMB900.0 MILLION

* OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL-COVID-19 PANDEMIC BROUGHT UNCERTAINTIES TO CO’S ABILITY TO GENERATE & MAINTAIN SUFFICIENT CASH FLOWS TO MEET LIQUIDITY NEEDS

* NEGOTIATED WITH MAJOR CREDITORS, INCLUDING BANKS & OTHER LENDERS, FOR ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT

* STILL WAITING FOR FORMAL NOTICE FROM THESE BANKS AND LENDERS