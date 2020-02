BRIEF-Ozner Water International Updates On Impact Of Recent Outbreak Of Covid-19

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ozner Water International Holding Ltd :

* OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD UPDATES ON IMPACT OF RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP ARE MATERIALLY AND NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY EPIDEMIC

* OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD- FACTORIES OF GROUP IN GUANGDONG PROVINCE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO RESUME PRODUCTION

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF CO’S FACTORIES IN SHAANXI PROVINCE HAVE NOT RECOVERED TO ITS DAILY LEVELS

* FACING TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION OF LOGISTICS AND INABILITY OF EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO WORK IN SOME AREAS