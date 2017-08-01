FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-P H Glatfelter Q2 loss per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-P H Glatfelter Q2 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - P H Glatfelter Co:

* Glatfelter reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* P h glatfelter co - consolidated net sales totaled $387.3 million and $406.4 million for three months ended june 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively

* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to total between $130 million and $140 million for 2017

* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to approximate between $62 million and $72 million in 2018

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.06

* P h glatfelter co - composite fibers’ shipping volumes in q3 of 2017 are expected to be approximately 3% higher than q2

* P h glatfelter co - specialty papers’ shipping volumes in q3 are expected to be approximately 5% higher than q2 of 2017

* P h glatfelter co - advanced airlaid materials’ shipping volumes in q3 are expected to be approximately 2% higher than q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.