May 14 (Reuters) - P2 Capital Partners:

* P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PERCENT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 - SEC FILING

* P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS - ACQUIRED OWNERSHIP OF SHARES TO OBTAIN SIGNIFICANT EQUITY POSITION IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS

* P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS - HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE