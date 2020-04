BRIEF-PA Nova Sees 80-85% Drop In Lease Revenue From Large-Format Stores Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

April 1 (Reuters) - PA Nova SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT IN TERMS OF PROJECT AND CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY, CURRENT INVESTMENTS ARE EXECUTED WITHOUT DISRUPTIONS

* SEES 80-85% DROP IN LEASE REVENUE FROM LARGE-FORMAT STORES DUE TO RESTRICTIONS ON THEIR OPERATIONS IMPOSED BY POLAND’S HEALTH MINISTRY

* DUE TO DROP IN LEASE REVENUE, LIQUIDITY OF GROUP’S UNITS THAT ARE OWNERS OF COMMERCIAL FACILITIES UNDER RESTRICTIONS, WILL SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGE

* UNITS ARE IN ADVANCED TALKS WITH BANKS REGARDING DEFERRING LOAN INSTALLMENT PAYMENT BY AT LEAST 3 MONTHS