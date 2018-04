BRIEF-Paccar Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.45

April 24 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc:

* PACCAR ACHIEVES RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUES AND EXCELLENT PROFITS

* Q1 SALES $5.65 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.05 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED ESTIMATE OF 2018 CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES FOR THE U.S. AND CANADA TO A RANGE OF 265,000-285,000 VEHICLES

* PACCAR - IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MILLION AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MILLION TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

* Q1 2018 U.S. AND CANADA CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY ORDERS WERE MORE THAN DOUBLE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* "TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND"