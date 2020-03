March 23 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc:

* WILL SUSPEND TRUCK AND ENGINE PRODUCTION AT ITS FACTORIES WORLDWIDE FROM MARCH 24 UNTIL APRIL 6, 2020

* PACCAR- RESULTS FOR Q1, REMAINDER OF 2020 WILL BE IMPACTED BY LOWER PRODUCTION SCHEDULES DUE TO CHANGES IN CUSTOMER DEMAND, IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT MANDATES

* HAS ACCESS TO EXISTING LINES OF CREDIT OF $3.00 BILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: