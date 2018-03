March 28 (Reuters) - Pacgen Life Science Corp:

* PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORP - CHRISTINA YIP APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORP - ANDREA CHAN APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORP - CHUNG YU WANG, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, HAS RESIGNED FROM INTERIM CEO POSITION TO FOCUS HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AT BOARD LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: