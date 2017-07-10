FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Pacific Andes International updates on trading suspension
July 10, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Pacific Andes International updates on trading suspension

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd

* In granting order, NY court required that chapter 11 debtors meet obligations set down an exclusivity protocol

* Expects 2017 interim results will be completed approximately three to four months following completion of forensic review

* Court order extending until 1 Nov 2017 period during which co has exclusive right to file with court a plan of reorganization

* On 8 June 2017, United States bankruptcy court in Southern district Of New York granted an order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

