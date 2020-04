April 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd:

* EXPECT THAT EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT Q2 EARNINGS

* DURING Q1, TOOK DELIVERY OF 3 MODERN SECONDHAND VESSELS

* NEWBUILDING DELIVERIES SCHEDULED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 HAVE BEEN DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 ON SHIPYARD OUTPUT IN CHINA