BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences Of California Issues Statement On Jury Verdict In Delaware Trial Against Oxford Nanopore Technologies

March 18 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC - STATEMENT ON JURY VERDICT IN DELAWARE TRIAL AGAINST OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA - JURY DECLINED TO FIND VALID OR INFRINGED U.S. PATENT NO. 9,738,929

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC - INTENDS TO FILE POST-TRIAL MOTIONS WITH COURT

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA - JURY VERDICT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT WAS “NOT OVERALL FAVORABLE FOR CO, BUT MIXED IN TERMS OF ITS FINDINGS”

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC - COMPANY PLANS TO APPEAL TO U.S. COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT