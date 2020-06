June 8 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC. ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULING OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND MOVE TO VIRTUAL MEETING

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA - RESCHEDULING DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING TO AUGUST 4, 2020, AT 9:00 A.M., PACIFIC TIME