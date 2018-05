May 8 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE OUTCOME IN UK AND GERMAN PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST OXFORD NANOPORE

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA - AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING "2D" SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY