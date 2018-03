March 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc :

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES PREVAILS IN PATENT ELIGIBILITY RULING AGAINST OXFORD NANOPORE

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES - U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: