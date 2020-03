March 5 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :

* CHRISTIAN HENRY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC - MICHAEL HUNKAPILLER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC - BOARD DECIDED TO SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO POSITIONS

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC - WILLIAM ERICSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR