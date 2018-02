Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Current Group Ltd:

* ENTERS DEAL TO HELP FINANCE REPURCHASE OF EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS EQUITY & RAISE STAKE IN EAM GLOBAL TO 18.75 PERCENT

* ‍EAM GLOBAL MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL ACQUIRE 11.25% OF EQUITY IN EAM GLOBAL, WHILE PAC WILL ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 3.75%​

* TOTAL INVESTMENT INCLUDES US$3M OF UPFRONT CONSIDERATION & POTENTIALLY 2 DEFERRED PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)