May 8 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc:

* Q1 SALES $400 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $403.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 232.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 226.2 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO 115.0 MILLION