Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC SAYS ‍IN ITS DECISION, CPUC APPROVED UNIT'S PROPOSAL TO RETIRE DIABLO CANYON UNIT 1 BY 2024, UNIT 2 BY 2025​