April 13 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co :

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OFFER TO EXCHANGE UP TO $500 MLN OF ITS FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE NOVEMBER 28, 2018 - SEC FILING

* SAYS ALSO OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP $1.15 BLN OF 3.30 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE DEC 1, 2027

* SAYS ALSO OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $850 MLN OF ITS 3.95 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE DECEMBER 1, 2047