April 16 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co:

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO - TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED Source : bit.ly/2JRRTBO