BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says CPUC voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​

July 14 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - ‍on July 13, 2017 California Public Utilities Commission voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​

* Pacific Gas And Electric - ‍CPUC adopted, with no modifications, revised proposed decision issued by two assigned administrative law judges on july 12​

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - ‍final decision reduces co's authorized return on equity from 10.40 pct to 10.25 pct, effective January 1, 2018 - sec filing​