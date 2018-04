BRIEF-Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT Announces Placing Update, Declares Interim Dividend

April 6 (Reuters) - Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT PLC :

* RECEIVED FIRM EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST OF APPROXIMATELY £20 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.01 EACH​

* ‍ENTERED INTO NON-BINDING HEADS OF TERMS IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION OF TWO PORTFOLIOS OF ASSETS ​

* END EARNINGS, PORTFOLIO VALUATION TO 31 MARCH WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍AGGREGATE GROSS CONSIDERATION FOR ASSETS ARE C.£38.7 MILLION​

* THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.2 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018​