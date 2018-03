March 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Industrial & Logistics Reit Plc :

* PROPOSED £50 MILLION PLACING TO FUND ACQUISITIONS

* PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL & LOGISTICS REIT -RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £50 MILLION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF UK URBAN LOGISTICS ASSETS WITH ACQUISITION COST OF £73.6 MILLION