March 13 (Reuters) - Pacific Legend Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$307.7 MILLION, UP 10.6%

* COVID-19, AMONG OTHERS, WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT CO’S PERFORMANCE FOR AT LEAST Q1 OF YEAR 2020

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$7.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$17.4 MILLION