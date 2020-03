March 30 (Reuters) - Pacific Online Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB153.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB132.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB990.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB1.02 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB10.80 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CORONAVIRUS LED TO DECREASE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS SIGNED BETWEEN GROUP & ITS CUSTOMERS IN SHORT TERM